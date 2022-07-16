Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 2,591 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $169.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $192.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

