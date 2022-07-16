Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 98 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 667 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Illumina by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,790 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Illumina by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,809 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,460,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Illumina by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,694 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,157 shares of company stock worth $271,960. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $189.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.20 and a 200 day moving average of $297.83. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.33.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.