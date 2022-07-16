Insured Finance (INFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $199,286.01

Insured Finance (INFI) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $199,286.01 and $696.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00050146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,272,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

