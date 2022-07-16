Insured Finance (INFI) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $190,197.73 and $2,579.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Insured Finance alerts:

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,272,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

