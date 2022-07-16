Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $14.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02. Intapp has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $926.49 million and a P/E ratio of -7.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. The business had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,637 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $36,144.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,506,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 1,406 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $31,058.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,527.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,637 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $36,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,818 shares of company stock valued at $941,435 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 144,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.