Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

