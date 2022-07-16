Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 115.2% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Up 2.3 %
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. 77,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,271. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%.
