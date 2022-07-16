Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 115.2% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. 77,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,271. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 51,797 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 31,960 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the period.

