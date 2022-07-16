Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio (IVPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of LON IVPM opened at GBX 97 ($1.15) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.07. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio has a one year low of GBX 93 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 104.97 ($1.25). The company has a market capitalization of £100.64 million and a P/E ratio of 242.50.

About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio is a fixed income fund of fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. It invests in fixed income markets. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio is domiciled in United Kingdom.

