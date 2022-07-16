Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $380,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PSCI stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.40. 1,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day moving average is $88.79. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $78.32 and a 1 year high of $104.14.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.