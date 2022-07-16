Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $380,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCI stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.40. 1,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day moving average is $88.79. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $78.32 and a 1 year high of $104.14.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

