Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ipsen Stock Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS IPSEY traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 951. Ipsen has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $32.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23.

Ipsen Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2269 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ipsen

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ipsen from €88.00 ($88.00) to €95.00 ($95.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ipsen from €87.00 ($87.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Ipsen from €112.00 ($112.00) to €120.00 ($120.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ipsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

