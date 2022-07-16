iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 614,800 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,661,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after buying an additional 85,904 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 421,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,969,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,610. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
