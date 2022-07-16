iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lowered by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $66.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

