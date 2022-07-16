iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,737 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,423,000 after purchasing an additional 321,887 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 958,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,824,000 after purchasing an additional 295,851 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,072,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,711,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $86.55 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.24.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
