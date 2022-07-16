iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.24. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.