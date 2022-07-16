iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.24. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

