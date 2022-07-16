iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,424,000 after buying an additional 404,174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,020,000 after buying an additional 272,481 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,638,000 after buying an additional 326,977 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 967,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,842,000 after buying an additional 23,612 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.32. 864,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,374. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

