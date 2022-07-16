iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
HEWG traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,919. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $34.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF
