iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

HEWG traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,919. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $34.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF ( NASDAQ:HEWG Get Rating ) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.57% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

