iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the June 15th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBTD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.88. 63,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,723. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

