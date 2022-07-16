iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.8% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 155,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

