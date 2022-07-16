iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.1% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,781.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 54,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after acquiring an additional 52,065 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

IVV opened at $387.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.91.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

