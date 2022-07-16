iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $339,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 172.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 34,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 85,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $387.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.91.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.