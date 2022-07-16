iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Gibson Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Gibson Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

