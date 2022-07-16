Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

ITI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Iteris to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Iteris Price Performance

Iteris stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $6.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 5.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the first quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Stories

