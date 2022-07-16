James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Up 76.6% in June

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the June 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JHX shares. Morgan Stanley raised James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

James Hardie Industries Cuts Dividend

James Hardie Industries stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,719. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.75%.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.