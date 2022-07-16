JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the June 15th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JanOne Stock Down 0.4 %

JAN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,796. JanOne has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 592.83% and a negative net margin of 39.78%.

About JanOne

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

