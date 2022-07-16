Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

AJG opened at $165.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.50 and a 52-week high of $187.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.40 and its 200-day moving average is $163.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.