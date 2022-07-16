Jetcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $101,398.67 (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $101,398.67 and $42,850.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004789 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,897.08 or 1.00008542 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Jetcoin

JET is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

