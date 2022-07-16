JNBA Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $72.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

