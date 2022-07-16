JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.