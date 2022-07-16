JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 271 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock opened at $208.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

