Jobchain One Day Volume Reaches $80.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. Jobchain has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $80.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,661.72 or 1.00021828 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

JOB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,861,586,781 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain.

Jobchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

