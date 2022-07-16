JOE Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.08 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One JOE coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001423 BTC on major exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $87.76 million and $4.08 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JOE has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00049571 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00022505 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001878 BTC.
JOE Profile
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 288,084,647 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JOE Coin Trading
