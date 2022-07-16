JOE Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.08 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One JOE coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001423 BTC on major exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $87.76 million and $4.08 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JOE has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00049571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00022505 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001878 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 288,084,647 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

