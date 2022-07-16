John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Hawaiian Electric Industries makes up about 1.8% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.28% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $13,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,166,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,418,000 after purchasing an additional 412,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,161,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,196,000 after buying an additional 105,153 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $98,569,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,811,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,164,000 after buying an additional 80,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,748,000 after buying an additional 38,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Insider Activity

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $45.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $785.07 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.