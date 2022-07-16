John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at RBB Bancorp

In other news, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 38,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $784,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,470,192.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao bought 18,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $390,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,071.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 38,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $784,563.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,470,192.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,440 and have sold 109,137 shares valued at $2,258,269. Insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBB Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

About RBB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.