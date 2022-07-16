John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 5.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $36,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

