John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $16.36 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 2.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $16,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Novartis Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average is $86.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.