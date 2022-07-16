John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCTT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on UCTT. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.01. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

