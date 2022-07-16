John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,843 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of IDACORP worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 622.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 121,243 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDA. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA opened at $105.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.33. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.26 and a 1 year high of $118.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.60%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

