John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,022,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,360,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,971,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,115 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

