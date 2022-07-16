John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 71,600 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,369,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $269,158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,656,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,483 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,977.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,131,977.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,483 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.04 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

