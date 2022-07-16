John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Portland General Electric accounts for about 1.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Portland General Electric worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

POR stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

