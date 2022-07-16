John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Barclays reduced their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $128.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

