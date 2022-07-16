John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 142.1% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of HEQ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 24,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,149. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.