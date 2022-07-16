John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 142.1% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HEQ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 24,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,149. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 999.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 199,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 181,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 253,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

