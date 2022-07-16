JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Target Price to €108.00

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €147.00 ($147.00) to €108.00 ($108.00) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Solvay from €135.00 ($135.00) to €120.00 ($120.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Solvay from €83.00 ($83.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Solvay from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Solvay from €121.00 ($121.00) to €98.00 ($98.00) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.75.

Shares of Solvay stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. Solvay has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $13.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.1289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

