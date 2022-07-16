JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

VERA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23. Vera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $431.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Curley sold 9,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $145,473.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean Grant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,297.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Curley sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,473.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,396.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,202 shares of company stock worth $395,039. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 190,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after buying an additional 70,214 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,183,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

