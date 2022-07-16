JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $115.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SWK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.0 %

SWK opened at $107.13 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $99.43 and a 1-year high of $208.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day moving average of $142.32.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

