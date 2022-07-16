JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $232.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $272.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.18.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $209.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.91.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

