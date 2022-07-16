JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Set at $160.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $112.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $331.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

