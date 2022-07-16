Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

Kaiser Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Kaiser Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

KALU stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.63. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $130.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.52 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $29,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kaiser Aluminum news, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $28,806.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,593.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $29,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $219,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,992 shares of company stock worth $293,603 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth $11,345,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.