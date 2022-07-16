Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kakaku.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Kakaku.com alerts:

Kakaku.com Stock Performance

Shares of KKKUF stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. Kakaku.com has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65.

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, fashion, interiors, cars, telecommunications, and insurances. It also operates tabelog.com, a restaurant search and reservation site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.